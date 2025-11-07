Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2577 (Nov. 7, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about what CJ Allen means when he says the “Georgia mindset.”

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA hopes to use ‘Georgia mindset’ to earn crucial road win

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what CJ Allen means when he says the “Georgia mindset” and how the Dawgs will need to use it to beat Mississippi State on Saturday.

21-minute mark: We look at why Kirby Smart’s complimentary football is more important than ever during the stretch run.

34-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to breakdown the latest UGA recruiting news.

56-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a last look at the weekend’s top games and what to make of the fight between ESPN and YouTube TV.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.