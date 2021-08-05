Georgia football podcast: Popular UGA commit makes strong statement about 2022 recruiting momentum
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,497 (Aug. 4, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what four-star UGA linebacker commit Jalon Walker said on the heels of offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs commitment to the Bulldogs Tuesday night.
Georgia football podcast: Popular UGA commit makes strong statement about 2022 recruiting momentum
Beginning of the show: Georgia picked up commitments on consecutive days this week. It started with three-star wide receiver Dillon Bell Monday and continued with three-star offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs Tuesday. However, one of the Bulldogs’ most popular commits, four-star linebacker Jalon Walker, made it known that he thinks UGA has a lot more good recruiting news on the way. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I discuss some key phrases used by an ESPN writer in a season preview of UGA.
15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to preview the start of UGA’s summer practices.
30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including LSU quarterback Myles Brennan suffering an arm injury.
35-minute mark: I discuss the fellowship the UGA linebackers got to enjoy at their position coach, Glenn Shcumann’s house earlier this week.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.