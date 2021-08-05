Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,497 (Aug. 4, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what four-star UGA linebacker commit Jalon Walker said on the heels of offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs commitment to the Bulldogs Tuesday night.

Georgia football podcast: Popular UGA commit makes strong statement about 2022 recruiting momentum

Beginning of the show: Georgia picked up commitments on consecutive days this week. It started with three-star wide receiver Dillon Bell Monday and continued with three-star offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs Tuesday. However, one of the Bulldogs’ most popular commits, four-star linebacker Jalon Walker, made it known that he thinks UGA has a lot more good recruiting news on the way. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss some key phrases used by an ESPN writer in a season preview of UGA.