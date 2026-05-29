Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No.2717 (May 29, 2026) of the podcast, we dig into the major targets that will be taking official visits to UGA this weekend. Plus, UGA baseball begins NCAA regional play today. Later, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the preview UGA’s major recruiting weekend.

UGA hoping to build recruiting momentum with huge weekend of visits

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I preview the long list of elite recruits set to visit Georgia this weekend.

10-minute mark: I share thoughts on the Diamond Dawgs as they start in NCAA regional play tonight.

15-minute mark: I share two clips from UGA athletic director Josh Brooks that lay out the options the SEC is considering for future governance models and I explain how Georgia is leading the way on the topic.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a major transfer to Tennessee who hasn’t yet reported to the program.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.