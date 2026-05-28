Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No.2716 (May 28, 2026) of the podcast, we dig into Kirby Smart’s appearance on the Paul Finebaum show and look at why he’s extremely skeptical that the SEC’s new schedule will actually help teams at a time with the CFP committee doesn’t seem to reward teams that play in a tough league. Later, we hear from UGA’s newest commitment 3-star DL Waylon Wooten who says it’s been his “childhood dream” to become a Dawg. Plus, we wonder why Arkansas’ AD is so upset about playing Georgia at noon. And former UGA star Terrence Edwards stops by.

Paul Finebaum revisits ‘travesty’ that might’ve cost UGA a national championship

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Kirby Smart’s recent visit to the Paul Finebaum show which touched on a controversial moment from UGA’s past and addressed some of the challenges facing the program in the current landscape related to the College Football Playoff.

15-minute mark: I discuss the Bulldogs’ latest commitment.

20-minute mark: I react to some strong words from the Arkansas athletic director regarding the start time for Georgia’s game at Arkansas this September.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some talk about why the proposed bill in the Senate to curtail issues related to NIL and the transfer portal might present some problems for the SEC.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.