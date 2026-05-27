Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No.2715 (May 27, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will explain why, as UGA threatens that the SEC could go its own way, an announcement from Washington DC suggests that might not be necessary. Plus, Brandon will bring you the most important things Kirby said at his SEC spring meetings press conference, including one very important comment that might have been taken out of context. Later, we hear from our insider Mike Griffith is in the ground at the Spring Meetings and former UGA star Davin Bellamy will join the show.

Kirby Smart might’ve just gotten the good news he hoped for

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the push by UGA leadership, including Kirby Smart, for the SEC to break away from the rest of the FBS and also explain why that might not be necessary based on a recent announcement.

10-minute mark: I share Smart’s thoughts on the future of non-conference scheduling.

15-minute mark: I explain why one of Smart’s comments from the SEC spring meetings was probably misunderstood.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of the top stories from the spring meetings so far.

55-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.