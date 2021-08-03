Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,496 (Aug. 3, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some disagreement within the media about what to expect from UGA quarterback JT Daniels this season.

Georgia football podcast: Mixed opinions regarding JT Daniels’ outlook ahead of pivotal season

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been commonly praised throughout the offseason as a possible Heisman candidate and potential first-round pick. However, not all media outlets are apparently as bullish on his outlook. Pro Football Focus’ Anthony Treash recently offered a harsh evaluation of Daniels for the upcoming season on the basis of what Daniels has previously done during his college career -- over a four-game span for the Bulldogs last season and as a freshman starter for USC in 2018. I’ll discuss on today’s show why it’s too early to know which of the opinions regarding Daniels are proven true, and I’ll explain why UGA coach Kirby Smart’s confidence in Daniels should matter in the discussion.

10-minute mark: I recap the latest UGA recruiting news -- including the commitment from three-star wide receiver Dillon Bell and the buzz growing around three-star offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs.