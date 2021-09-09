Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,523 (Sept. 9, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about reports that Georgia quarterback JT Daniels sustained an “upper body” injury at some point that has resulted in an uncertain status for Saturday’s game vs. UAB.

Georgia football podcast: JT Daniels’ reported injury stirs up rumor mill

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has reportedly sustained an upper body injury that has created a mystery surrounding his status for Saturday’s game vs. UAB.

I’ll talk more about that topic on today’s show, and share audio from two UGA players -- right tackle Warren McClendon and wide receiver Ladd McConkey -- who addressed concerns about Daniels Wednesday night.