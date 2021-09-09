Georgia football podcast: JT Daniels’ reported injury stirs up rumor mill
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,523 (Sept. 9, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about reports that Georgia quarterback JT Daniels sustained an “upper body” injury at some point that has resulted in an uncertain status for Saturday’s game vs. UAB.
Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has reportedly sustained an upper body injury that has created a mystery surrounding his status for Saturday’s game vs. UAB.
I’ll talk more about that topic on today’s show, and share audio from two UGA players -- right tackle Warren McClendon and wide receiver Ladd McConkey -- who addressed concerns about Daniels Wednesday night.
10-minute mark: I talk about the rumor that Carson Beck could start Saturday for the Bulldogs.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to address the latest on Daniels and Beck, look back on the win vs. Clemson and ahead to Saturday’s game vs. the Blazers.
40-minute mark: I preview the other top games for the upcoming weekend.
45-minute mark: I discuss the possibility that UGA is the top threat to Alabama this season.
End of show: I address the first-ever Golden Shoe controversy and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.