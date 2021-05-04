Georgia football podcast: FOX Sports projects JT Daniels as first pick in 2022 draft

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,433 (May 4, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about where FOX Sports’ Jason McIntyre projected Georgia quarterback JT Daniels to be selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels will be first pick in the 2022 NFL draft according to FOX Sports Jason McIntyre, who recently projected how next year’s selections will play out in a mock draft.

I’ll compare a projected stat line for Daniels to other recent first-round quarterbacks on today’s show to establish some benchmarks Daniels is likely to need to achieve to make good on McIntyre’s prediction.