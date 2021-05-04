Georgia football podcast: FOX Sports projects JT Daniels as first pick in 2022 draft
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,433 (May 4, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about where FOX Sports’ Jason McIntyre projected Georgia quarterback JT Daniels to be selected in the 2022 NFL draft.
Georgia football podcast: FOX Sports projects JT Daniels as first pick in 2022 draft
Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels will be first pick in the 2022 NFL draft according to FOX Sports Jason McIntyre, who recently projected how next year’s selections will play out in a mock draft.
I’ll compare a projected stat line for Daniels to other recent first-round quarterbacks on today’s show to establish some benchmarks Daniels is likely to need to achieve to make good on McIntyre’s prediction.
10-minute mark: I address UGA defensive back Major Burns entering the transfer portal.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- What’s next for UGA in light of Burns’ pending transfer
- Expectations for Daniels in 2021
- And a recap of the former UGA players taken in last weekend’s NFL draft
45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including former UGA commit Donovan Westmoreland flipping his pledge to South Carolina.
End of show: I preview a fun announcement on tap for Friday’s show, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: If you’d like to be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section below.