Georgia football podcast: The strange reason JT Daniels is becoming more like Tom Brady

Beginning of the show: New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick used to have a habit of placing his then-starting quarterback Tom Brady on the injury report each week despite the fact Brady had a long streak of never missing a start. One is left to speculate why Belichick did that, but it seems safe to assume he enjoyed the idea of giving his opponents something to wonder about.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart could be attempting a similar move with his recent suggestion that his starting quarterback, JT Daniels, is dealing with a “lat issue” just two weeks after he missed a start vs. UAB with an oblique injury.