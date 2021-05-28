Georgia football podcast: Kearis Jackson remains unsung hero for UGA offense
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,451 (May 28, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA wide receiver Kearis Jackson might be more valuable to the Bulldogs offense than some realize.
Georgia football podcast: Kearis Jackson remains unsung hero for UGA offense
Beginning of the show: Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson was one of the top performers in the country on third down last season according to an analytics expert who recently shared his data on Twitter. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
Five-minute mark: I discuss some fan-friendly changes UGA announced Thurday to the in-stadium experience at football games.
10-minute mark: I share the latest news on five-star edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- An update on Alexander’s recruitment
- Reaction to four-star running back Branson Robinson’s appearance on Before the Hedges Wednesday
- And thoughts on UGA’s possible involvement in the recruitment of high-profile transfers including former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick and LSU tight end Arik Gilbert
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a potentially tricky stretch of games for Alabama this season.
45-minute mark: I briefly send well wishes to UGA teams competing in NCAA events this weekend -- including the golf team and softball team.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: Please share your thoughts in the comment section below to be included in the Podcast Cool Down.