Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,451 (May 28, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA wide receiver Kearis Jackson might be more valuable to the Bulldogs offense than some realize.

Georgia football podcast: Kearis Jackson remains unsung hero for UGA offense

Beginning of the show: Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson was one of the top performers in the country on third down last season according to an analytics expert who recently shared his data on Twitter. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

Five-minute mark: I discuss some fan-friendly changes UGA announced Thurday to the in-stadium experience at football games.