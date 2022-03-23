Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,657 (March 23, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s assessment of his team’s performance after spring practice Tuesday differs from some of what’s being said about some of the other so-called national contenders.

Georgia football podcast: A bad report from Kirby Smart might be good news for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia was back on the practice field Tuesday and UGA coach Kirby Smart didn’t hold back on voicing his displeasure with how his team performed. I’ll explain on today’s show why Smart’s matter-of-fact assessment of his team differs from some of the bouquets being tossed in the direction of some of the Bulldogs’ national rivals.

10-minute mark: I share a funny moment involving UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett.