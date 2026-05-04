Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2699 (May 4, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why UGA should probably go all-in on becoming Tight End U

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA might be at the forefront of an offensive revolution

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss how the recent trend in football of increased tight end usage could set up Georgia for significant offensive improvement in 2026.

15-minute mark: I share a clip of Kirby Smart addressing UGA fan expectations from the Paul Finebaum Show last week.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an explanation of why the pressure might be mounting for Steve Sarkisian at Texas.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.