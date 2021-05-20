Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,445 (May 20, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what some of CBS Sports’ college football writers are saying about Georgia’s Kirby Smart -- whom they have ranked seventh on their top coaches list.

Georgia football podcast: CBS says Kirby Smart ‘needs to show them more’ in 2021

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart has accomplished a lot since first taking the job with the Bulldogs in 2016. However, until he gets over the hump and wins a national championship there will be a restlessness among many fans. That sentiment was echoed this week by the writers at CBS Sports, who ranked Smart seventh on their list of top coaches, but also addressed the impatience that lingers until UGA finally brings home a title.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show -- including why some of of the successes on Smart’s resume are unfairly ignored.