Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,467 (June 22, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tweeted about Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans roll their eyes at Lane Kiffin’s jab at Kirby Smart

Beginning of the show: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin attempted humor with a recent tweet about Georgia coach Kirby Smart. Most UGA fans shrugged off the plea for attention, but nonetheless, I’ll briefly mention it on today’s show, and discuss the common perception of Smart’s efforts to get out from underneath Alabama coach Nick Saban’s shadow.

15-minute mark: I discuss the Supreme Court’s decision from Monday that’s been taken as a threat to the future of the NCAA’s version of amateurism.