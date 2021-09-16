Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart rejects Shane Beamer’s ‘rat poison’
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,528 (Sept. 16, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why South Carolina’s offensive line could be vulnerable against UGA’s dominant pass rush.
Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart rejects Shane Beamer’s ‘rat poison’
Beginning of the show: Georgia’s current roster is the most talented in the history of the program according to South Carolina coach Shane Beamer.
That statement is arguably true based on recruiting ratings, but nonetheless, UGA coach Kirby Smart doesn’t typically enjoy hearing that kind of praise from opposing coaches. Smart’s old boss, Alabama coach Nick Saban, once famously called commentary such as that “rat poison,” and it seems like Smart might agree with the sentiment.
I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
Eight-minute mark: I discuss how UGA’s 2019 home loss to South Carolina could factor into the Bulldogs’ motivation level this weekend vs. the Gamecocks.
10-minute mark: I discuss the latest on JT Daniels’ health based on a statement from Smart Wednesday.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some the topics covered include...
- The latest on UGA’s quarteback situation
- The prolific performances from some of UGA’s young wide receivers vs. UAB
- And the emergence of tight end Brock Bowers as one of the Bulldogs’ most important offensive weapons
35-minute mark: I take a look at some of the other top games of the weekend including Alabama-Florida and Auburn-Penn State.
40-minute mark: I briefly discuss some of the hottest rumors related to USC’s coaching search.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.