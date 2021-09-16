Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,528 (Sept. 16, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why South Carolina’s offensive line could be vulnerable against UGA’s dominant pass rush.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart rejects Shane Beamer’s ‘rat poison’

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s current roster is the most talented in the history of the program according to South Carolina coach Shane Beamer.

That statement is arguably true based on recruiting ratings, but nonetheless, UGA coach Kirby Smart doesn’t typically enjoy hearing that kind of praise from opposing coaches. Smart’s old boss, Alabama coach Nick Saban, once famously called commentary such as that “rat poison,” and it seems like Smart might agree with the sentiment.