Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,507 (Aug. 18, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what could come next now that UGA recruiting target, five-star wide receiver Luther Burden, has de-committed from Oklahoma.

Georgia football podcast: 5-star WR Luther Burden’s de-commitment welcome news for UGA

Beginning of the show: One of the top recruiting priorities for Georgia’s 2022 class is an elite playmaking wide receiver. A prospect that undoubtedly fits that bill is five-star wideout Luther Burden. However, Burden -- until recently -- was an Oklahoma commit. Burden backed off that pledge this week in news that reverberated through the college football world. I’ll discuss what could be next for Burden on today’s show and evaluate UGA’s chances in the recruiting battle that’s still to come.

10-minute mark: I discuss the response from some close to UGA to rumors about recent transfer Arik Gilbert’s status at UGA.