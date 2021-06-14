Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,461 (June 14, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia’s possible path to the national championship this season could include multiple rematches against some of the country’s top teams. Georgia football podcast: UGA could be forced to travel unique path to national championship Beginning of the show: Georgia begins the upcoming season as one of the favorites to win the national championship, but a possible path the Bulldogs could be forced to travel to achieve that goal is unlike anything we’ve seen before in the sport. Consider this.

Georgia opens the season Sept. 4 vs. Clemson. If UGA wins that game it has a clear path to the College Football Playoff, but Clemson would by no means be eliminated with a loss. If the Tigers win out after losing to UGA -- including claiming another ACC championship -- it’s easy to imagine Clemson also making the Playoff, which means the Bulldogs might be forced to beat the Tigers again. However, that’s not the only conceivable rematch UGA could face. A likely scenario could pit the Bulldogs against Alabama in the SEC championship game in December. If UGA wins there, there’s also the possibility UGA could still need to beat Alabama again in the Playoff. After all, Alabama made the Playoff in 2017 despite not being SEC champions, and the committee included Notre Dame in the Playoff last season even though the Fighting Irish had lost in the ACC championship game.

I’ll discuss more on today’s show about the chances of UGA having to beat both Clemson and Alabama twice this season. 10-minute mark: I’ll explain why some football scouts have reconsidered the value of one position along the offensive line, and I’ll discuss what that could mean for the Bulldogs this season. 20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to preview UGA’s offensive line for the 2021 season.