Georgia football podcast: NFL draft shows path toward national championship for UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,432 (May 3, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the NFL draft demonstrates about the final frontier UGA needs to cross to win a national championship.
Georgia football podcast: NFL draft shows path toward national championship for UGA
Beginning of the show: Georgia set a program record with nine selections in the 2021 NFL draft -- which concluded Saturday. Yet if the Bulldogs want to increase their chances of winning a national championship, the program is probably going to need to do more to match the first-round success in recent seasons of programs such as Clemson, LSU and Alabama. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I discuss what UGA is getting in its most recent commit, four-star wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette.
15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchomb joins the show to recap the impressive haul of Bulldogs taken in the NFL draft.
30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a former Ohio State wide receiver possibly finding a home in the league.
End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown, and award a Golden Shoe winner as part of the Gator Hater Roll Call.
NOTE: We had to evacuate the studio this morning due to weather concerns. Therefore, there’s no Podcast Cool Down at the end of today’s show. However, I’ll look forward to taking your questions and comments again tomorrow.