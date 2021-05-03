Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,432 (May 3, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the NFL draft demonstrates about the final frontier UGA needs to cross to win a national championship.

Georgia football podcast: NFL draft shows path toward national championship for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia set a program record with nine selections in the 2021 NFL draft -- which concluded Saturday. Yet if the Bulldogs want to increase their chances of winning a national championship, the program is probably going to need to do more to match the first-round success in recent seasons of programs such as Clemson, LSU and Alabama. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss what UGA is getting in its most recent commit, four-star wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette.