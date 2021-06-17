Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,464 (June 17, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia’s defensive secondary might be deeper than some realize.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s secondary might be deeper than some realize

Beginning of the show: Georgia has question marks in the defensive secondary -- especially at cornerback -- after a number of key contributors from the 2020 team moved on to the NFL. There are no shortage of high-profile players looking to step in and fill the void, but at least one Bulldogs defensive back might be flying under the radar a bit.