Georgia football podcast: UGA’s secondary might be deeper than some realize
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,464 (June 17, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia’s defensive secondary might be deeper than some realize.
Beginning of the show: Georgia has question marks in the defensive secondary -- especially at cornerback -- after a number of key contributors from the 2020 team moved on to the NFL. There are no shortage of high-profile players looking to step in and fill the void, but at least one Bulldogs defensive back might be flying under the radar a bit.
I’ll explain on today’s show why four-star signee Nyland Green might not be getting the attention he deserves ahead of the upcoming season.
Eight-minute mark: I briefly share a trend involving Alabama that might give hope to the rest of the SEC -- including UGA.
10-minute mark: I discuss UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning’s opportunity to establish himself as the sport’s top young defensive mind.
15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- A preview of UGA’s running backs
- Thoughts on the rotation at wide receiver
- And a mention of how the tight ends could factor in UGA’s offense this season
30-minute mark: I continue my look at some compelling statements by anonymous coaches regarding UGA’s SEC competition.
End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: I am on vacation this week. This show was pre-recorded last week.