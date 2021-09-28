Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,536 (Sept. 28, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Paul Finebaum said on ESPN’s college football podcast about the upcoming Arkansas-Georgia game.

Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum says Arkansas ‘not in a good spot’ vs. UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s a big favorite vs. Arkansas Saturday, and the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum seems to think that’s for good reason. Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s college football podcast this week to discuss the game, and Finebaum explained why the Razorbacks might be catching UGA at a bad time. I’ll share more of what Finebaum said on today’s show and discuss how the prevailing narrative around the game could impact Bulldogs fans.

10-minute mark: I discuss how the matchup between Arkansas’ defense and UGA’s offense could play out Saturday.