Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,506 (Aug. 17, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion with SEC Network host Peter Burns about why he’s picking UGA to win the national championship.

Georgia football podcast: SEC Network host makes case for UGA to win national championship

Beginning of the show: Today’s show was recorded live at the luncheon for the 30th annual Corky Kell Classic, the state’s premier high school football season-kickoff event, which will feature 11 games over four days starting Wednesday.

I’ll also share an interview I recently recorded with SEC Network personality Peter Burns discussing why Burns is picking Georgia to win the national championship. Peter also tells an interesting story of a personal interaction he had with UGA coach Kirby Smart earlier this summer at SEC Media Days.