Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,455 (June 6, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s happened since the dead period was lifted and UGA started hosting recruiting visitors again.

Georgia football podcast: Recapping a busy week for UGA recruiting

Beginning of the show: Georgia has undeniable momentum for its 2022-23 recruiting classes, and the results could be on the verge of getting even better. The end of the NCAA-mandated recruiting dead period has provided the opportunity for the Bulldogs to return to hosting on-campus visitors and the big-name prospects who’ve recently been in Athens seem to have had a great time. I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I share an example of why some UGA fans are possibly thinking differently than some in the national media regarding the major transfer additions that joined the Bulldogs last week.