Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,469 (June 24, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the growing list of top recruits who’ve visited UGA so far in June.

Georgia football podcast: UGA continues impressive streak of hosting top recruits

Beginning of the show: Georgia has created a postive vibe around the program since the NCAA lifted the recruiting dead period to begin June by hosting a seemingly endless streak of top prospects on campus. I’ll explain on today’s show why the energy UGA is currently creating can benefit the 2022 class once the recruiting cycle is complete.

10-mniute mark: I discuss a significant difference between UGA and it’s season-opening opponent, Clemson.