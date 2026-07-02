Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On this episode of DawgNation Daily (July 2, 2026) of the podcast, Brandon Adams is off, so Kaylee Mansell and Jeff Sentell take the reins. We will look at the three UGA players who were chosen as Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans. Our crew will discuss why its an improvement over last year and how Georgia keeps this standard in the new recruiting landscape. Then we breakdown Gunner Stockton’s performance at the Manning Passing Academy. We also hear from former UGA star Jake Fromm. And Jeff will check in on the rest of the SEC and how its performing on the recruiting trail.

Pre-season All-American list shows Georgia still has an elite roster

Beginning of the show: Brandon Adams is off, so Kaylee Mansell and Jeff Sentell take the reins. We will look at the three UGA players who were chosen as Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans. Our crew will discuss why it’s an improvement over last year and how Georgia keeps this standard in the new recruiting landscape.

18-minute mark: We breakdown Gunner Stockton’s performance at the Manning Passing Academy.

25-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show

41-minute mark: We look at how UGA’s recruiting rankings stack up with the rest of the SEC.

End of show: An update to the Gator Hater countdown and a reminder that DawgNation Daily is off on Friday.