Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,472 (June 29, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what appears to be a visit to the state of Georgia for five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander hosted by UGA quarterback commit Gunner Stockton.

Georgia football podcast: UGA recruiting battle takes interesting twist

Beginning of the show: Recruiting is always full of surprises, and the 2022 cycle is proving to be no different. I’ll discuss on today’s show some photographic evidence that seems to indicate five-star defensive tackle -- and recent Georgia de-commit -- Bear Alexander was back in the state to visit Bulldogs quarterback commit Gunner Stockton. I’ll address what it might or might not mean for Alexander’s relationship with UGA.

10-minute mark: I briefly mention the latest on four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi.