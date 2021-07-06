Georgia football podcast: Evaluating the hits and misses for UGA’s WR recruiting

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,476 (July 6, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the state of Georgia’s wide receiver recruiting efforts after four-star prospect Kojo Antwi chose Ohio State instead of the Bulldogs Monday.

Georgia football podcast: Evaluating the hits and misses for UGA’s wide receiver recruiting

Beginning of the show: Four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi committed to Ohio State Monday. Antwi had been a Georgia target, and his decision to choose the Buckeyes has some UGA fans wondering about the state of the program’s wide receiver recruiting. I’ll explain on today’s show why recent results suggest the program has done better than some have given it credit for, even if there’s still more that needs to be accomplished.

10-minute mark: I share some good UGA recruiting news.