Georgia football podcast: UGA fans eager to see momentum with 2022 recruiting class

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans are accustomed to recruiting dominance, but a few high-profile commitment announcement in recent weeks -- including a few this weekend -- have provided a reminder of what disappointment feels like. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show including what could possibly happen next in recruiting and what needs to happen on the field to change the recent momentum.

10-minute mark: I share some humorous audio of former UGA great Matt Stinchcomb’s impersonation of Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart.