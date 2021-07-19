Georgia football podcast: UGA fans eager to see momentum with 2022 recruiting class
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,485 (July 19, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about where things stand with Georgia’s 2022-23 recruiting classes after some disappointing news this past weekend.
Georgia football podcast: UGA fans eager to see momentum with 2022 recruiting class
Beginning of the show: Georgia fans are accustomed to recruiting dominance, but a few high-profile commitment announcement in recent weeks -- including a few this weekend -- have provided a reminder of what disappointment feels like. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show including what could possibly happen next in recruiting and what needs to happen on the field to change the recent momentum.
10-minute mark: I share some humorous audio of former UGA great Matt Stinchcomb’s impersonation of Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart.
15-minute mark: Some technical difficulties prevented a guest appearing on today’s show. Therefore, I moved on to the SEC Thru and previewed the start of the league’s annual Media Days event which began Monday afternoon in Hoover, Ala.
25-minute mark: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
End of show: I take some extended comments from DawgNation readers to compensate for the lack of guest.
NOTE: The phone line appears to be fixed, so the show should return in its normal format Tuesday. Also, to be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.