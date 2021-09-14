Georgia football podcast: UGA fans all had same reaction to prominent coach’s firing
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,526 (Sept. 14, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Coach Clay Helton’s firing at USC possibly impacts the Bulldogs’ 2022 recruiting class.
Georgia football podcast: UGA fans all had same reaction to prominent coach’s firing
Beginning of the show: USC fired its coach, Clay Helton, Monday, and many Georgia fans took the news as positive for the Bulldogs’ pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams. I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.
Five-minute mark: I share thoughts on the latest update on UGA quarterback JT Daniels’ injury status.
10-minute mark: I address concerns regarding the Bulldogs offensive line ahead of Saturday’s game vs. South Carolina.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to. break down the latest UGA news.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the possibility Florida coach Dan Mullen could consider a quarterback change ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Alabama.
45-minute mark: I discuss how the recruitment of four-star tight end Oscar Delp could factor into Saturday’s game between the Bulldogs and Gamecocks, and explain why it could serve to motivate UGA.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.