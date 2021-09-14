Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,526 (Sept. 14, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Coach Clay Helton’s firing at USC possibly impacts the Bulldogs’ 2022 recruiting class.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans all had same reaction to prominent coach’s firing

Beginning of the show: USC fired its coach, Clay Helton, Monday, and many Georgia fans took the news as positive for the Bulldogs’ pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams. I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.

Five-minute mark: I share thoughts on the latest update on UGA quarterback JT Daniels’ injury status.