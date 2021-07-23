Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,488 (July 22, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about four-star running back Branson Robinson ahead of his eventual UGA commitment and the moving parts related to Texas and Oklahoma possibly leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC.

Georgia football podcast: Discussing Branson Robinson and possible SEC expansion

Beginning of the show: The recruitment of four-star running back Branson Robinson was relatively drama-free compared to many high-profile battles. I’ll discuss what makes Robinson an uncommon prospect on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I address what was known and still unknown at the time of recording regarding the possibility of Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC.