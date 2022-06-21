Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,717 (June 21, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about four-star linebacker CJ Allen’s UGA commitment.

Georgia football podcast: 5 things on UGA’s impressive new LB commit CJ Allen

Beginning of the show: Georgia added a big piece to its 2023 class when four-star linebacker CJ Allen announced his pledge to the Bulldogs Monday night. I’ll discuss what Allen’s commitment means for UGA on today’s show -- including the Bulldogs’ recent track record for success at the position and some tough choices potentially on the way for other linebackers hoping to join the class.

15-minute mark: I talk about how UGA can mitigate the loss of key players off its defense by maintaining a strong pass rush.