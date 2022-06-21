Georgia football podcast: 5 things on UGA’s impressive new LB commit CJ Allen
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,717 (June 21, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about four-star linebacker CJ Allen’s UGA commitment.
Beginning of the show: Georgia added a big piece to its 2023 class when four-star linebacker CJ Allen announced his pledge to the Bulldogs Monday night. I’ll discuss what Allen’s commitment means for UGA on today’s show -- including the Bulldogs’ recent track record for success at the position and some tough choices potentially on the way for other linebackers hoping to join the class.
15-minute mark: I talk about how UGA can mitigate the loss of key players off its defense by maintaining a strong pass rush.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include the aftermath of five-star quarterback Arch Manning’s Texas visit, and the value of UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett attending the heralded camp known as the Manning Passing Academy.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee getting beaten out by Ohio State for a five-star wide receiver.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.