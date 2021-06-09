Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,457 (June 8, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander’s de-commitment from UGA and what could happen next for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: UGA WR commit provides hope for Bear Alexander’s eventual return

Beginning of the show: Five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander de-committed from Georgia Monday, and many UGA fans are left to wonder what will happen next for him and the Bulldogs’ 2022 class. UGA wide receiver commit De’Nylon Morrissette shared on Twitter his belief that Alexander’s departure from the Bulldogs’ class will be short-lived. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss Deyon Bouie’s visit to Texas A&M.