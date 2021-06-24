Georgia football podcast: UGA fans will like 4-star WR’s thoughts on the Bulldogs offense

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,468 (June 23, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi recently told DawgNation about his expectations for UGA’s offense this season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans will like four-star wide receiver’s thoughts on the Bulldogs offense

Beginning of the show: Four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi -- one of Georgia’s top targets for the 2022 class -- recently spoke to DawgNation about a recent visit to UGA. His remarks touched on a belief that the Bulldogs are about to further open the passing attack. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show including why Antwi’s assessment is likely to be welcome news for UGA fans.

15-minute mark: I share an update on five-star defensive lineman Travis Shaw from four-star UGA linebacker Jalon Walker.