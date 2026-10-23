Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2819 (Oct. 23, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why one UGA legend feels confident the Dawgs will bounce back from the loss to Auburn.

Georgia Football Podcast: David Pollack explains why UGA is still heading for ‘special’ season

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss our experience with Mark Richt at the Chick-Fil-A Dawg Bowl and share an interview I conducted with former UGA great David Pollack about the event and the outlook for Georgia for the rest of the season, including why David thinks the Bulldogs are still set up for success despite a disappointing loss to Auburn.

20-minute mark: I share a one-on-one interview I was able to conduct with Kirby Smart.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I share two SEC games on tap for Saturday with surprising point-spread projections.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.