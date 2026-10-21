Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2818 (Oct. 21, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at recent comments made by Paul Finebaum that he is not worried about UGA. Kirby Smart also shares an update on Gunner Stockton and his attempt to stop concussion speculation. Former Dawg Davin Bellamy also joins the show to break down why UGA struggled to stop Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown in the run game.

Paul Finebaum reaffirms confidence in UGA despite troubling loss

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why many in the media, including Paul Finebaum, remain confident in Georgia despite its losss to Auburn on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I share Kirby Smarts response to repeated questions about Gunner Stockton’s health after Stockton briefly left Saturday’s game to be evaluated by medical staff.

25-minute mark: I share a behind-the-scenes look back at Mark Richt from last year’s Chick-Fil-A Dawg Bowl ahead of tonight’s live broadcast.

30-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.