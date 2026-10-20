Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2817 (Oct. 20, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at a recruiting win from last weekend and how it is shaping UGA’s 2027 signing class. Brandon will also break down Georgia’s defense against Auburn and how the Dawgs bounce back from Saturday’s upset. DawgNation Insider Connor Riley joins the show to share his thoughts on where UGA stands following their first loss of the season.

UGA uses ‘flip magic’ to win coveted commitment from key recruit

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a busy day for UGA recruiting, including flipping a key defensive lineman from Tennessee.

15-minute mark: I address how the UGA defense bounces back after some struggles in the loss to Auburn.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

50-minute mark: I share some comments from Kirby Smart expressing confidence in how his team will respond going forward.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.