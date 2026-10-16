Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2815 (Oct. 16, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at the word of warning that Kirby Smart offered UGA ahead of this week’s matchup with Auburn in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Many of the wins over Auburn recently have been close and with a rest advantage the Tigers could pose more of a threat than some UGA fans expect.Brandon will also have the latest on UGA’s availability report and how KJ Bolden’s injury could affect the Dawgs secondary.

UGA should listen to Kirby Smart’s stern warning about Auburn game

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Kirby Smart’s repeated warnings to his team this week about maintaining its focus ahead of its game vs. Auburn on Saturday, and I explain why the challenge of extending the winning streak against the Tigers is made more complicated by another key injury for UGA.

15-minute mark: I share my feelings on the seemingly inevitable decision to expand the College Football Playoff to 24 teams.

20-minute mark: I share some final thoughts on the weekend’s top games.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.