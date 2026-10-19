Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2816 (Oct. 19, 2026) of the podcast, we are going to be looking at all the possible reasons Georgia suffered a stunning upset. Between UGA coaches reportedly feeling confident about what they had against Auburn, to struggles in the run game, the KJ Bolden injury and the “Dawgs beating the Dawgs” we have a lot to unpack.

A closer look at UGA’s inexplicable loss to Auburn

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what happened to cause Georgia’s shocking upset loss to Auburn, including the possibility that Gunner Stockton was more banged up than it initially appeared after a big hit early in the game.

15-minute mark: I point out how issues with the rushing attack limited UGA’s chances for explosive plays on offense and how that contributed to the loss.

25-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.