Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,486 (July 20, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said during SEC Media Days Monday that was assumed to be a veiled pitch at four-star tight end, and top UGA recruiting target, Oscar Delp.

Georgia football podcast: Shane Beamer makes subtle Media Days pitch at key UGA recruit

Beginning of the show: Recruiting obviously never stops in the SEC, and sometimes coaches even use the power of subliminal messages to communicate with their intended targets. It seems likely Georgia coach Kirby Smart has done that before, and it’s possible another SEC coach turned the tables on him with that tactic Monday at SEC Media Days.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer made clear his intentions to throw to tight ends as Gamecocks coach, and the manner in which Beamer delivered the message seemed to be an intentional nod in the direction of four-star tight end Oscar Delp.