On episode No. 1,530 (Sept. 20, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the Bulldogs' win vs. South Carolina and how it fits into what has otherwise been described as a "weird year" in college football.

Georgia football podcast: UGA should have simple goal during college football’s “weird year”

Beginning of the show: Georgia won easily -- if not always convincingly -- against South Carolina Saturday night. It was another (mostly) drama-free effort from the Bulldogs that stands in contrast to the rest of the sport -- where 19 ranked teams have taken a loss over the season’s first three weeks. I’ll talk more on today’s show why UGA fans should notice and appreciate the absence of chaos from the Bulldogs through three games, and why they should hope that continues.

15-minute mark: I briefly address the odd decision to insert quarterback Stetson Bennett into Saturday’s game against the Gamecocks.