Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,484 (July 16, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about UGA earning praise for its offseason transfer portal acquisitions.

Georgia football podcast: UGA looks like big winner in transfer portal sweepstakes

Beginning of the show: Georgia brought in three of the top transfers during the offseason according to 247Sports. I’ll discuss the impact wide receiver Arik Gilbert and defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith are expected to make on today’s show. I’ll also draw a parallel with UGA and another national championship contender, Oklahoma, which was active in the transfer portal as well.

10-minute mark: I’ll share a brief update on five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen.