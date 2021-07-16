Georgia football podcast: UGA looks like big winner in transfer portal sweepstakes
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,484 (July 16, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about UGA earning praise for its offseason transfer portal acquisitions.
Beginning of the show: Georgia brought in three of the top transfers during the offseason according to 247Sports. I’ll discuss the impact wide receiver Arik Gilbert and defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith are expected to make on today’s show. I’ll also draw a parallel with UGA and another national championship contender, Oklahoma, which was active in the transfer portal as well.
10-minute mark: I’ll share a brief update on five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen.
15-minute mark: I share some audio from a pre-recorded conversation with DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell before Jeff left for vacation. Some of the topics covered include...
- A preview of July 22 and the anticipated commitment announcements from four-star running back Branson Robinson and four-star defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton
- A deeper dive into what Dennis-Sutton provides for the team he eventually chooses
- A look at whether Robinson’s recruitment can remain drama-free in the final week prior to his announcement
- And a preview of the upcoming commitment decision for a host of players from IMG Academy including five-star safety Keon Sabb and four-star defensive back Daylen Everette
30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an intriguing non-conference series reportedly on tap for Florida
35-minute mark: I discuss former UGA wide receiver JJ Holloman reportedly finding a new team for 2021.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.