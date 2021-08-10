Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst says Will Muschamp addition ‘really huge’ for UGA staff
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,500 (Aug. 9, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said about Will Muschamp stepping in for Scott Cochran as UGA’s special teams coach while Cochran takes a leave of absence.
Beginning of the show: Georgia got some surprising news Sunday when it was learned that special teams coach Scott Cochran was taking a leave of absence and former Florida and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp would be stepping in for him. I’ll share audio on today’s show from ESPN analyst Greg McElroy on why the additional responsibilities for Muschamp might prove to be a good thing.
10-minute mark: I send well wishes to Cochran and discuss the strong bond he has with his former players.
15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the passing of legendary coach Bobby Bowden and a couple of high-profile absences from Alabama’s practices.
35-minute mark: I discuss the reported injury to UGA center Warren Ericson.
End of show: I share the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: The Podcast Cool Down will return Tuesday.