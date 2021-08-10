Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,500 (Aug. 9, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said about Will Muschamp stepping in for Scott Cochran as UGA’s special teams coach while Cochran takes a leave of absence.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst says Will Muschamp addition ‘really huge’ for UGA staff

Beginning of the show: Georgia got some surprising news Sunday when it was learned that special teams coach Scott Cochran was taking a leave of absence and former Florida and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp would be stepping in for him. I’ll share audio on today’s show from ESPN analyst Greg McElroy on why the additional responsibilities for Muschamp might prove to be a good thing.

10-minute mark: I send well wishes to Cochran and discuss the strong bond he has with his former players.