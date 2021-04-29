Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,429 (April 29, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the NFL.com’s Charles Davis said about former UGA safety Richard LeCounte ahead of the upcoming NFL draft.

Georgia football podcast: NFL analyst ‘pounding the table’ in support of drafting Richard LeCounte

Beginning of the show: Former Georgia safety Richard LeCounte has faced tough questions ahead of the NFL draft stemming from his motorcycle accident that prematurely ended his senior season and likely cost him a chance to show his best performance at UGA’s Pro Day in March.

However, there are still plenty of analysts touting LeCounte despite of his setbacks. I’ll discuss an example of one of those on today’s show.