NFL analyst ‘pounding the table’ in support of drafting Richard Lecounte
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,429 (April 29, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the NFL.com’s Charles Davis said about former UGA safety Richard LeCounte ahead of the upcoming NFL draft.
Beginning of the show: Former Georgia safety Richard LeCounte has faced tough questions ahead of the NFL draft stemming from his motorcycle accident that prematurely ended his senior season and likely cost him a chance to show his best performance at UGA’s Pro Day in March.
However, there are still plenty of analysts touting LeCounte despite of his setbacks. I’ll discuss an example of one of those on today’s show.
Five-minute mark: I share an interesting evaluation of former UGA outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari based on the prolific stats he put up for the Bulldogs in 2020.
10-minute mark: I explain why UGA’s national title hopes in 2021 might be tied to how many elite prospects the program produces for the NFL draft in 2022 -- including wide receiver George Pickens, who was recently praised by ESPN.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to preview the NFL draft.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an odd decision by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin to fire his offensive line coach.
End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: If you’d like to be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section below.