Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2507 (August 1, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks at Kirby Smart’s most recent comments about Gunner Stockton from the first day of fall camp. Plus, a look at a running back who was absent from camp and the mood around Kirby Smart as heads into year 10. Later, an update on the latest recruiting news from DawgNation insider Jeff Sentell.

Kirby Smart hints about how UGA could be creative with Gunner Stockton

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what Kirby Smart said about Gunner Stockton on Thursday to begin Georgia’s fall camp and explain what those comments could mean for UGA’s offense this season.

15-minute mark: I address the possibility that the Bulldogs could have a secret motivation this season, and I share some insight on a key UGA transfer who wasn’t spotted at practice.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss whether Georgia might add another commitment on Saturday.

50-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including some insight from ESPN about some of the toughest and easiest schedules around the league.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.