Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2740 (July 1, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at three different offensive players who could change the national narrative about Georgia’s offense. DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith joins the show to discuss the SEC and UGA’s schedule and where the pitfalls could be for the Dawgs.

The most exciting possibility for UGA in 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss whether Georgia can produce a star player at an offensive skill position this season and explain why the media seems to fixate on that topic.

15-minute mark: I explain why one of UGA’s top returning players, who has battled injury, will be one of the most closely-watched storylines when fall camp begins.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some candid assessments of some of the league’s top teams via comments from anonymous coaches.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater and briefly preview a special edition of the show which will air tomorrow.