Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2739 (June 30, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will break down recent comments made about UGA sophomore defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and how much better Griffin could be in his second season in Athens. DawgNation Insider Connor Riley joins the show to share his thoughts on where UGA stands when it comes to backup quarterback to Gunner Stockton.

National media takes notice of rising star on UGA defense

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Georgia sophomore defensive tackle Elijah Griffin already earning a mention among the country’s top players at his position for the upcoming season.

15-minute mark: I revisit Georgia’s backup quarterback situation, one of the most compelling storylines from G-Day, and explain why it will also be a crucial subplot to follow for the Bulldogs’ upcoming fall camp.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some behind-the-scenes information about teams around the league provided by some anonymous coaches.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.