Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2608 (Dec. 23, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into comments made by Ole Miss coach Pete Golding about the Sugar Bowl matchup with Georgia. Brandon will also take a look at how Kirby Smart feels about his team heading to New Orleans including an injury update on one of the Dawgs starters. DawgNation Insider Connor Riley joins the show to share the latest on the Dawgs prep and former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm also stops by to weigh in on UGA’s offense.

New Ole Miss coach makes humorous comment about facing UGA in rematch

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what Pete Golding said Tuesday about the Georgia offense and revisit what we learned about the Bulldogs in their win vs. Ole Miss earlier this season.

15-minute mark: I share the update Kirby Smart provided about defensive end Gabe Harris’ status for the Sugar Bowl.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a prominent coach who is seemingly arguing for a change to the College Football Playoff format.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.