Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2496 (July 17, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams is at the final day of SEC Media Days in Atlanta where we will look at how UGA landed another key recruit in 4-star LB Nick Abrams. Later Brandon will sit down with Georgia QB Gunner Stockton to discuss how he is handling his transition to the starting QB. Plus, we hear from the SEC Network’s Peter Burns on why he thinks Texas will be a bigger game for Georgia than Alabama.

UGA fans will love 4-star LB Nick Abrams’ reason for committing to UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss UGA shaking off some recruiting disappointment from earlier in the week to land a four-star linebacker on Wednesday.

15-minute mark: The SEC Network’s Peter Burns joins the show.

25-minute mark: Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton joins the show.

40-minute mark: I discuss some SEC headlines including the possibilty that a first-round pick from last year’s NFL draft could return to college.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.