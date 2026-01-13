Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2621 (Jan. 13, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at UGA’s young offensive line talent that could step up in place of Monroe Freeling who has officially declared for the NFL Draft. Plus, a look at how Georgia’s RB room could shape up to look after the return of Nate Frazier and a recent transfer portal pickup. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to discuss the latest UGA football news.

UGA great explains how OL can be ‘elite’ after Monroe Freeling’s departure

Beginning of the show: I discuss what’s next for UGA’s offensive line after Monroe Freeling’s NFL draft declaration.

20-minute mark: I discuss a busy 24 hours for UGA’s running back room as Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens announce their returns and the Bulldogs also pick up a transfer.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a controversial plan to further expand the College Football Playoff.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.