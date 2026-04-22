It took three seasons under coach Wes Johnson, but Georgia baseball finally lost a game to Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs fell 14-4 in seven innings Tuesday night to the Yellow Jackets in Truist Park, their first loss to Georgia Tech in Johnson’s tenure.

The defeat continued an alarming trend for Georgia, who is ranked fifth in the country with a 32-10 overall record and an SEC-leading 13-5 mark in conference play, in midweek matchups — its bullpen contuined to struggle.

The group has been execellent on weekends — helping the Bulldogs earn series wins at Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Arkansas — but its depth is lacking. Aside from 4-5 long relievers the Bulldogs during their weekend series, they do not have any high-leverage arms.

The formula is a winning one during conference play, but it will be interesting to watch how it shakes out during a potential postseason run.

So check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

How many times has Georgia baseball lost to Georgia Tech under coach Wes Johnson?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia Tech, UGA baseball coaches disagree on value of neutral site game

Georgia Tech’s and Georgia’s baseball coaches expressed polar opposite views on playing a midweek game at Truist Park on Tuesday night.

Tech coach James Ramsey sang praises about the teams’ second-annual midweek neutral site meeting after a 14-4 run-rule win.

Ramsey likened the top-five matchup to a College World Series atmosphere, as the teams played before an estimated crowd of 20,000 on Tuesday.

Truist Park does play very similarly to Charles Schwab Field, host of the CWS in Omaha, Neb. It’s 335 feet to the left-field wall and 375 feet to the power alleys in both parks. Truist Park’s right-field wall is 10 feet closer to home plate, and its distance to the center-field wall is eight feet shorter.

The large bipartisan crowd and rivalry stakes also added to the postseason feeling on Tuesday night. Ramsey, a former Florida State outfielder who played in the CWS in 2010 and 2012, saw the midweek game as preparation for the postseason environment.

“I’ve had moments like that, so for those guys to play in this white noise with the extra decks on top of the stands, big foul territories,” Ramsey said. “That’s why I told them in the pregame, I said, ‘Hey, man, look around. You can’t act like these people aren’t here. You’re going to have butterflies, you’re going to have anxiousness.’

Johnson, who appeared appropriately frustrated after the team’s fourth midweek loss of the season, was less enthusiastic.

“I don’t know that we get anything out of it. I’ve said that for a while,” Johnson said. “I don’t know what we get out of it. This is cool, but I think it’s actually the other way.”

UGA athletics daily schedule

Wednesday, April 22:

Softball vs. Georgia Southern: 6 p.m.

Christen Miller: What to know about the 2026 NFL Draft prospect

Christen Miller is a defensive line prospect from the University of Georgia who hopes to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Miller was an All-SEC defender during his time in Athens, developing into a key piece on the Georgia defense this past season. He looks to be the next defensive lineman to come out of Georgia, joining Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Mykel Williams.

Miller’s measurables to know for 2026 NFL Draft

6-foot-4

321 pounds

33-inch arms

10-inch hands

Stats and accolades during his time at Georgia

Appeared in 43 games during his college career, winning a national championship and three SEC championships

Started 24 games for Georgia over the past two seasons

First Team All-SEC in 2025

Did miss two games at the end of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury

64 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks in his career

Graduated from Georgia

Trains with former No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker

Photo of the day

Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey, left, and Georgia head coach Wes Johnson, right, pose with umpires before their NCAA baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Johnson on Georgia’s bullpen:

“Bullpen has been great on the weekends.”

CJ Allen: What to know about the 2026 NFL Draft prospect

CJ Allen is a linebacker from the University of Georgia who is hoping to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Allen was a three-year starter at Georgia and enters the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the top linebacker prospects available. Georgia has had a strong run of linebackers in recent years and Allen is the next product off the assembly line.

Allen’s measurables to know for 2026 NFL Draft

6-foot-1

230 pounds

31 1/2-inch arms

10 1/8-inch hands

4.47 40-yard dash

Stats and accolades during his time at Georgia

First Team All-American in 2025

Butkus Award Finalist in 2025

Georgia team captain in 2025

205 career tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and an interception

Appeared in 41 career games, making 30 starts. Missed one game in 2025 due to a knee injury. Had meniscus surgery in November yet missed only one game.

Trivia answer

One