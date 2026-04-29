There’s a story this week that you know every coach is paying close attention to whether they talk about it publicly or not. Brendan Sorsby, a recent transfer quarterback to Texas Tech, announced he was seeking treatment for issues related to sports betting.

This is a potentially serious issue.

The widespread prevalence of legalized gambling has seemingly created an environment around all sports -- college football included -- that’s unlike anything coaches have dealt with in the past, and not just because of issues related to addiction.

Sorsby reportedly bet on games involving his own team while playing for Indiana in 2022. If proven true, that’s a situation that could jeopardize his eligibility for the upcoming season. It would also render Texas Tech’s investment in Sorsby, rumored to be $5 million or more, a complete waste.

It’s too early to know what will come of this, but undoubtedly, every coaching staff across the country is privately asking how they can keep their teams from becoming a cautionary tale like what might be on the verge of occurring with Sorsby and the Red Raiders.

Unfortunately, with access to betting opportunities being so plentiful and the information players have about their own teams being so valuable, this might not be the last time we hear about a story like this.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Which college had the most picks in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia football defensive depth chart

Defensive tackle:

Elijah Griffin (Soph.) Jordan Hall (Jr.), Josh Horton (Jr.) Nasir Johnson (R-Soph.), Carter Luckie (Fr.), Preston Carey (Fr.)

Nose tackle

Xzavier McLeod, Jordan Hall (Jr.), Nnamdi Ogboko (R-Fr.), Josh Horton Valdin Sone (Fr.)

Defensive end

Gabe Harris (Sr.), Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (R-Soph.), JJ Hanne (Soph.) Justin Greene (R-Soph.), AJ Lonon (Fr.), PJ Dean (Fr.)

Analysis: Much like the wide receiver position on offense, don’t get too held up on who is lined up where. Georgia loves to rotate on the defensive line so as to keep guys fresh.

Griffin looks like an outright star at this point. McLeod is a great veteran to have, while Horton, Johnson, Ogboko and Greene all flashed on G-Day. If Jonah-Ajonye can turn a corner and Harris and Hall come back healthy, this is going to be Georgia’s deepest and possibly best defensive line since the fabled 2021 unit that had four future first-rounders on it.

Use the link below to view the rest of the defensive depth chart.

UGA athletics daily recap

Tuesday, April 28:

Baseball beat Troy, 11-1, in seven innings.

Georgia football offensive depth chart

Quarterback:

Gunner Stockton (Sr.) Ryan Puglisi (R-Soph.) Ryan Montgomery (R-Fr.), Hezekiah Millender (R-Fr.) Colter Ginn (R-Soph.), Bryson Beaver (Fr.)

Analysis: Smart himself noted that Georgia didn’t really have someone lock down the backup quarterback job behind Stockton. If we had to guess, Puglisi is still the favorite, but Montgomery and Millender both had better showings on G-Day. The fall scrimmages will go a long way in determining who takes the No. 2 job in Georgia’s quarterback room.

Running back:

Nate Frazier (Jr.), Chauncey Bowens (R-Soph.) Dante Dowdell (Sr.), Dwight Phillips Jr. (Jr.) Bo Walker (Soph.), Jae Lamar (Fr.)

Analysis: Frazier suffered an ankle injury on the first play of the spring game and this group was still one of the big winners of G-Day. Bowens looked much more athletic and trim than he did a season ago, while Phillips was one of the real breakout stars when considering the totality of spring practice.

Dowdell surprised many with how well he played in Georgia’s spring game. For a running back room that became increasingly reliant on Frazier at the end of last season, the Bulldogs seem to be in a much better spot, depth-wise, entering 2026.

Use the link below to view the rest of the offensive depth chart.

Photo of the day

Georgia center Zykie Helton (55) warms up during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Stockton on offensive lineman Zykie Helton:

“It’s awesome, just the work he’s put in. I think he played pretty dang good,” Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton said of Helton after the spring game. “Just the attitude he brings every day and the willingness to work is awesome.”

ESPN shares which Georgia position group could be even better

Georgia had just one first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, with Monroe Freeling landing with the Carolina Panthers at pick No. 19.

The Bulldogs have known since January that they would have to replace their starting left tackle from the 2025 season.

Yet some think that even without Freeling, Georgia’s offensive line could be the best in the country in 2026.

“Even without Freeling, who emerged as one of the top offensive tackles in the FBS in only 18 career starts, the Bulldogs should have one of the best and most experienced units in 2026,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote of Georgia.

Earnest Greene will replace Freeling at left tackle. The senior has past starting experience at left tackle, as he manned the position in 2023 and 2024 before moving over to right tackle in 2025.

Juan Gaston got the start for Georgia at right tackle on G-Day. He’s entering his sophomore season after a promising freshman year that saw him contribute at guard and tackle.

The Bulldogs also have to replace new Philadelphia Eagle Micah Morris, who was the offensive lineman to start 14 games for Georgia last season. Dontrell Glover worked as Georgia’s first-team left guard on G-Day. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors last season for the Bulldogs.

Trivia answer

Ohio State